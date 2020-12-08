Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. DIANTE BREWER

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Right to speedy trial -- Dismissal of indictment In 2017, appellees, Diante Brewer, Carlos Greene, Mandel Greene, and Deshawn Watkins, were indicted in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County for the murder of Douglas Brooks. For various reasons, each case was continued multiple times and on the final trial date for each ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo