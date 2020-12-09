Quantcast

Alex. Brown Realty, Continental Realty Group acquire Texas multifamily project

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020

Baltimore-based firms Alex. Brown Realty Inc. and its joint venture partner, Continental Realty Group, through its subsidiary Continental Realty Assets Ltd., acquired Club at Stone Oak Apartments, a 250-unit apartment community in San Antonio. ABR Chesapeake Fund VI, a value-add real estate fund sponsored by ABR, invested $7.3 million in the joint venture. Built in 2005, the ...

