Arnold Farmer | SC&H Group

Arnold Farmer, a audit manager with SC&H Group, joined the board of directors of Special Olympics Maryland.

As a Maryland CPA for the past seven years, Farmer has gained valuable experience in public accounting, while primarily focusing on audit, review, and compilation services for mid-sized business across various industries. At SC&H Group, he manages multiple teams while simultaneously working closely with the audit department’s internship program to recruit, mentor, and train emerging professionals.

He is also credited with co-founding the firm’s internal Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Farmer earned his degree in accounting from Towson University, where he played football, served as Towson Accountability Program (TAPS) Captain from 2011 to 2013 and got his start volunteering for Special Olympics Maryland.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.