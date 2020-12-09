Quantcast

Baltimore software company eThink Education acquired by LTG

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), announced Wednesday the acquisition of Baltimore-based software company eThink Education, one of the largest Moodle providers in the world and a Platinum Totara Partner. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. With this addition, Open LMS, a subsidiary of LTG, will bolster its credentials in the high-growth Moodle market and expand its presence ...

