Cannabis brand Culta announces partnership with New Age Nanotech

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020

Silver Spring-based cannabis brand Culta announced Wednesday a licensing partnership with New Age Nanotech, which provides clinically-backed delivery technology for cannabinoids, Solutech. The two companies will combine their expertise to enter the edibles category with a new brand launching in the first quarter of  2021. Infusing cannabis into edibles presents three major challenges: limited shelf-stability, poor absorption, and ...

