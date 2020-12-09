Quantcast

Greystar developing multifamily project in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC announced Wednesday it is developing Elan Brewers Hill, a 500-unit multifamily building in southeast Baltimore. The development team acquired a fully zoned and entitled 3.8-acre site, located within the Collective at Canton on Boston Street, from 28 Walker Development and broke ground on the project in October with expected completion in late 2022. This is ...

