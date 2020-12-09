Quantcast

Hughes selected by Ga. Technology Authority for broadband services

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020

Germantown-based Hughes Network Systems LLC was chosen as an approved provider by the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) under its GTA Direct program. The award makes it easy for eligible agencies to procure essential broadband connectivity from Hughes – including cable, fiber, satellite and LTE services – as well as network management services, all from a single provider. Hughes ...

