Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Civil Procedure; Judgment notwithstanding verdict: In the plaintiffs’ medical malpractice case, the circuit court erroneously found that the plaintiffs failed to show that the defendants’ negligence was a proximate cause of the decedent’s death, and, therefore, the trial court abused its discretion in granting the defendants’ judgment notwithstanding the verdict. Burton ...

