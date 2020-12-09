Quantcast

Levin and Shaughnessy: Commercial landlords’ right to self-help

By: Commentary: Edward J. Levin and William D. Shaughnessy, Jr. December 9, 2020

The Court of Special Appeals has held that a commercial landlord could exercise self-help by re-entering the leasehold premises, evicting the tenant, and taking possession of the tenant’s personal property. The CSA permitted this because the lease authorized these remedies and the landlord effected the actions without breaching the peace. In so doing, the CSA reversed ...

