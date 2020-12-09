ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Downtown Baltimore small, long-established, boutique insurance defense firm. Maryland Bar admission required. Entry-level position for recent graduate or new attorney (up to 5 years). Experience in Maryland tort and workers’ compensation law is a plus.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:

Box #2651 in the subject line blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and referencein the subject line

