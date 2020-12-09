Quantcast

By: Jobs December 9, 2020

LITIGATION PARALEGAL

Downtown Baltimore small, long-established, boutique insurance defense firm. Paralegal Certificate and at least 3 years’ experience working as a civil litigation paralegal required.  Experience in handling Maryland and DC workers’ compensation claims preferred. Provide resume, certificate and references.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:

blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2652 in the subject line

