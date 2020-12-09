Quantcast

Md. schools chief asks districts to bring some kids back

By: Associated Press December 9, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's state superintendent is pressing school systems to consider bringing small groups of students back to class despite surging coronavirus cases. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon cited the needs of students as well as research that does not show major spread of the virus in schools. Salmon pointed to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo