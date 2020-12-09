Quantcast

UMD to stick with hybrid model, following other institutions’ leads

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 9, 2020

The University of Maryland’s plans for spring 2021 will largely mimic its strategy for reopening in the fall, including a two-week period of online-only instruction at the start of the semester and a majority of classes being fully remote, the university announced Tuesday. A two-week period of online instruction will also follow the university’s spring break, to ...

