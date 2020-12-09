Quantcast

UMGC, Apex Systems create program for cybersecurity training

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), the nation’s largest online public university, and technology services firm Apex Systems announced Wednesday an alliance to increase upskilling and reskilling Apex consultants and employees with a focus on military veterans getting jobs in the cybersecurity field. As part of the alliance, UMGC will offer tuition discounts for the university’s ...

