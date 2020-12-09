Quantcast

University of Md. Global Campus names Fowler new president

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020

Gregory Fowler, Ph.D., formerly the president of Southern New Hampshire University’s (SNHU) Global Campus, Wednesday was named president of University of Maryland Global Campus by the University System of Maryland (USM) Board of Regents. He will begin his new position Jan. 4. Fowler spent nine years at SNHU where he served in a dual role as chief ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo