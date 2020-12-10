Quantcast

How to end federal marijuana ban

By: Commentary: Ramesh Ponnuru December 10, 2020

On marijuana, politicians are catching up with public opinion, and the federal government is catching up with the states. Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have made recreational use legal. Most states have made it legal for medical (and "medical") reasons. Polls show majority support for that policy. Now the U.S. House has voted, for ...

