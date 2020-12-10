Quantcast

Salvage firm says it found old submarine off Maryland coast

By: Associated Press December 10, 2020

OCEAN CITY — A salvage company says that it has likely discovered the wreckage of a century old submarine off the coast of Maryland. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the USS R-8 was a U.S. Navy sub that was used for target practice at the end of its life in the 1930s. Atlantic Wreck Salvage said that it ...

