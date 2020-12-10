Quantcast

New Energy Equity completes 1,376 kW Community Solar Garden

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2020

Annapolis-based New Energy Equity completion construction of a 1,376 kWdc community solar garden in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the company announced Thursday. The project extends New Energy Equity’s expansion into the Midwest, having more than 150 projects, totaling more than 185 MW. The company provided the upfront development financing and oversaw the installation of the solar array, allowing the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo