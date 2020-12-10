Quantcast

US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By: Associated Press By Laura Neergard and Matthew Perrone December 10, 2020

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, ...

