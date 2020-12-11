Quantcast

Guinness Open Gate Brewery announces $1M fund for Baltimore’s Black community

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe Friday announced the formation of its Guinness Gives Back Baltimore Community Fund, a $1 million dollar commitment to support three key focus areas in the Baltimore region's Black community. Focusing on economic justice, community empowerment and equal representation, contributions to the fund will support the Visit Baltimore Education and Training Foundation, Reginald ...

