Quantcast

Scientists say bridge project threatens unique patch of land

By: Associated Press December 11, 2020

CABIN JOHN — Scientists say a bridge expansion project across the Potomac River will threaten a patch of land in Maryland that has been dubbed “the most thoroughly studied island in North America.” The Washington Post reported Friday that the 12-acres of rock and woods called Plummers Island have been home to the Washington Biologists’ Field Club for ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo