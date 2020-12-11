Quantcast

Md. revenue projections show continued improvement

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 11, 2020

Maryland's fiscal outlook, once considered dire at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, continues to improve, according to one key revenue forecast. The latest projections issued Friday by the state Board of Revenue Estimates show a revenue picture for the current and coming budget years that reflects improvement. The forecast, which will be used as the ...

