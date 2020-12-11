Quantcast

Qiagen, producer of COVID tests, to expand in Germantown, add 300 jobs

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 11, 2020

Qiagen, an international life sciences company that provides molecular sample and assay technologies, is expanding its United States headquarters in Germantown to accommodate increased production of testing products for COVID-19 and other diseases.  The company, which is based in the Netherlands, has already spent over $7 million on new equipment and improvements to its 146,000-square foot ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo