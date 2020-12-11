Quantcast

Saul Centers declares quarterly dividends

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020

Bethesda-based Saul Centers Inc. Friday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share on its common stock, to be paid Jan. 29, 2021, to holders of record as of Jan. 15, 2021. The dividend on the common stock is the same as the amount paid in the previous quarter, and the prior year's comparable quarter. The company has also declared ...

