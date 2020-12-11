Tanya Jones Terrell | BGE

BGE has named Tanya Jones Terrell director of corporate community impact, a new position that will oversee BGE’s existing workforce development and corporate relations efforts throughout central Maryland with a focus on enhancing the company’s impact on underserved communities.

She will be integral in further development and execution of BGE’s key external partnerships, such as those with middle and high schools, historically Black colleges and universities, and other anchor institutions in Baltimore and central Maryland.

Terrell will also be instrumental in supporting BGE’s racial equity initiatives and will use data analytics and key performance indicators to ensure BGE’s outreach strategy aligns with the needs and concerns of the communities BGE serves.

Terrell brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience to this role. She will report to Rodney Oddoye, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at BGE.

