Quantcast

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

By: Associated Press Nomaan Merchant and Alanna Durkin Richer December 11, 2020

HOUSTON — The Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory has quickly become a conservative litmus test, as 126 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general signed onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail. The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo