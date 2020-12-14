Quantcast

First UMMS frontline health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2020

Five University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) frontline health care workers – two physicians, a nurse, a respiratory therapist and an environmental service worker - received COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines Monday as the system begins the process of vaccinating staff members throughout the organization. UMMS received one tray of 975 vaccine doses and is in the process ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo