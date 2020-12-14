ADVERTISEMENT
LITIGATION SECRETARY/
ADMINISTRATIVE
ASSISTANT
Downtown Baltimore small, long-established, boutique insurance defense firm. Prior experience important. Familiarity with Maryland tort and workers’ compensation practice is a plus. Full time, parking and benefits provided, almost no overtime required.
Please submit your resume in confidence to:
blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2653 in the subject line
