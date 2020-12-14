Quantcast

M&T Bank donates $50K to UMB Community Engagement Center

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2020

M&T Bank is backing the new University of Maryland, Baltimore Community Engagement Center with $50,000 over the next two years to help provide residents of west Baltimore with financial education, career development and other resources they need. As part of the partnership, M&T Bank employees will volunteer at the Community Engagement Center, providing counsel on topics ...

