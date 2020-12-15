Quantcast

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to cover all costs for COVID-19 vaccines

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced Tuesday costs associated with all FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines will be fully covered for all members, including members in self-insured plans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 11. CareFirst is working with state and local leaders to help support coordinated community ...

