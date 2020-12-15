Quantcast

By: Jobs December 15, 2020

FAMILY LAW ATTORNEY

The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc. (SARC), a non-profit that represents survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, seeks a full-time attorney for family law and protective order cases. This position comes with benefits, the ability to work remotely several days per week and a flexible schedule. Three years of family law experience is preferred.

Interested applicants please submit a resume to jobs@sarc-maryland.org.

