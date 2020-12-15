Quantcast

Hogan named co-chair of bipartisan No Labels group

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday was named co-chair of No Labels, a bipartisan governing coalition capable of solving America’s toughest problems. Hogan, a Republican, will join No Labels founding chairman Joe Lieberman, a Democrat, as an essential voice for the No Labels movement and for the millions of Americans who embrace bipartisan cooperation. Hogan has been a regular ...

