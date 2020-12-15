Jin Kang | WidePoint Integrated Solutions

McDaniel College has named Jin Kang of Great Falls, Virginia, to its board of trustees.

Kang is president and chief executive officer of WidePoint Corporation and serves as a director of the company.

A serial entrepreneur, Kang has more than three decades of professional experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate management, technology management, business development, and financial management in information technology.

He is also the founder of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp., which he started in 1999 and served as its president and CEO until 2017. Kang successfully managed the subsidiary from inception to a company with gross revenues of $24 million when acquired by WidePoint in 2008.

With a successful operations track record and proven ability to drive growth and maximize profitability of an organization, Kang is a recognized expert in the field of trusted mobility management for both the public and private sectors.

