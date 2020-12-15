K. Alexander Wallace | Z+C

K. Alexander Wallace joined the government affairs practice of Annapolis firm Z+C LLC.

Wallace, who recently concluded a four-year term on the Prince George’s County Board of Education, is a longtime public servant and respected advocate for equitable education funding for low-income students and students of color, secondary and higher education financial literacy and community partnership with public schools.

Wallace was born and raised in Prince George’s County and educated in Baltimore at Towson University and the University of Baltimore. He has worked for more than a decade in state and local government affairs, including with the Education Trust on Capitol Hill, the Maryland Higher Education Commission, the University System of Maryland and the Maryland Youth Advisory Council. He was legislative and constituent aide to state Sen. Ulysses Currie and later worked with Comptroller Peter Franchot, which sparked his interest in government finance and procurement.

Wallace was appointed to the Board of Education by Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III in November 2015 and later elected to a four-year term in November 2016. He resides in Upper Marlboro.

