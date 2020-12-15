Quantcast

Marylanders eligible for ‘no cost’ COVID-19 vaccinations, MIA says

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2020

Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane announced Tuesday no Marylanders can be billed for COVID-19 vaccinations. For those who are insured, all Maryland health insurance issuers must cover the administration of vaccines authorized by the FDA for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 without charge. The cost protections ordered by the Hogan Administration are broader than those afforded under ...

