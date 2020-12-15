Quantcast

Morgan State receives historic $40M donation from venture philanthropist

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2020

Morgan State University, Maryland’s preeminent public urban research university and the state’s largest historically Black college or university, Tuesday received a $40 million gift from noted venture philanthropist and author Mackenzie Scott, the largest single private donation in Morgan State’s history and the second largest gift to any public Maryland university. The unrestricted funds will be used to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo