Number of women directors in Md. lags behind nation

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 15, 2020

Women hold fewer seats on public companies’ boards of directors in Maryland than they do at major public companies nationwide, Executive Alliance found in its 2020 census report. Whereas women hold just over a quarter of the S&P 500 board seats, only 19% of public company board seats in Maryland are held by women.  Ten public ...

