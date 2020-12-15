Quantcast

Pepco Government Services signs 6,000-SF lease in Anne Arundel County

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2020

Pepco Government Services LLC announced Tuesday it signed a lease for 6,000 square feet of space at Waugh Chapel Business Park, a mixed-use business community in Anne Arundel County that is being developed in a joint partnership between St. John Properties Inc. and Reliable Contracting Company. At final build-out, the development in Gambrills will support more ...

