Real estate developer LCOR opens 294-unit community in Montgomery County

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2020

LCOR, a fully integrated real estate development company, announced Tuesday it has opened its 294-unit Arrowwood apartment community in North Bethesda’s Pike District. LCOR developed Arrowwood, at 5410 McGrath Blvd., in a joint partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The building, which features an on-site Harris Teeter and Starbucks, is a short walk to ...

