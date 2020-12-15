Mona Buckley | GEBA

Mona Buckley, MPA, CAE, will join the Fort Meade-based Government Employees’ Benefit Association (GEBA) as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Buckley brings more than 30 years of nonprofit association management experience to GEBA, having served in executive positions at five other associations including the American Bar Association (ABA) and the Professional Insurance Marketing Association (PIMA). Throughout her career, she has built an impressive track record of consistently growing membership, programs, and mission impact by applying her expertise and the same qualities that she will rely on in her new role at GEBA: a laser focus on member service and organizational strategy.

Now a resident of Silver Spring, Buckley is a native New Yorker, a U.S. and Irish citizen and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Oregon School of Journalism & Communication and a master’s in public administration from Lewis & Clark College.

