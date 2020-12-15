Quantcast

Video depositions come with benefits, complications

By: Special to The Daily Record Samanthan J. Subin December 15, 2020

For lawyers like Brian J. Markovitz, aside from a few glitches with hearing and voice quality, remote video depositions are running smoothly. The only inconvenience: working with exhibits. “You have to show the screen and look back and forth,” said Markovitz, a principal at Joseph Greenwald & Laake. “It’s a little more cumbersome.” Despite a few blips, attorneys ...

