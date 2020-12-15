Hogan: Maryland National Guard to assist with vaccine distribution

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan said he will reactivate the Maryland National Guard to assist the state in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

The vaccines, which began arriving this week, are the first in what is expected to be millions of doses that will ultimately be offered to nearly every Maryland resident. And while the state and nation continue to post grim statistics less than two weeks before the Christmas holiday, the governor and his medical advisors said there is reason for optimism.

“After all that we’ve been through in 2020, yesterday really was a day of hope,” said Hogan. “While we still have several months of difficult struggles ahead of us, this is a turning point and a light at the end of a very long tunnel and the beginning of the end of this deadly pandemic.”

Hogan said Maryland National Guard troops would be called up to assist in “the efficient distribution” of doses of the vaccine over the coming months. The guard will be used for logistics and work with state health officials on vaccination planning and operations as well as working with points of distribution across Maryland. Troops will also be used to assist strike teams focusing on nursing home outbreaks.

Maryland received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday following a federal emergency use authorization that came over the weekend. The state will receive an initial allotment of more than 50,000 doses. Hogan called the first nurses and hospital staff who received some of the state’s first doses “our pioneers.”

Additional shipments are expected weekly as the state increases vaccinations to all hospital staff around the state and workers in nursing homes over the next two weeks as part of the first of a four-tiered vaccination effort that will soon also include residents of nursing homes and other congregate living settings.

Acting Deputy Health Secretary Jinlene Chan said the state is hopeful that an FDA panel will recommend emergency use authorization later this week for a second vaccine candidate produced by Moderna. If authorized later this week, Maryland could receive more than 100,000 doses the week of Christmas.

Hogan said he and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford are prepared to take the vaccine as soon as it becomes available but said he would not “jump the line” to get it before health care workers.

Top state officials would be eligible for vaccinations as part of a continuity of government effort but Hogan declined to say exactly where he and others would fall within the state’s four-tiered plan.

“I think technically us and our staffs are considered essential workers but we’re not those frontline health care workers,” said Hogan. “We’re not certainly in 1A. I think technically we fall into 1B but we’re going to take the (vaccine) when the experts tell us we should and when they tell us it’s fair and the right time.”

Maryland Tuesday continues to post grim numbers even as the first vaccinations make it to doctors and nurses.

The United States surpassed 300,000 deaths on Monday, a grim milestone not expected until the end of the year. Maryland, with today’s report, has exceeded 5,000 total deaths.

In just the first 14 days of the month, December has already recorded the second most new infections of any month of the pandemic except November.

The state added 2,401 new infections reported Tuesday morning is the 25th times in the last 32 days that the state has reported 2,000 or more new cases in a day. The state has reported 2,000 or more cases for 15 consecutive days. The state has reported 1,000 or more cases for 42 consecutive days.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 2,771. The average daily cases is about 3% higher than a week ago and nearly 24% higher than Dec. 1.

Overall hospitalizations increased to 1,799. Acute patients increased to 1,388. Both represent new highs for the pandemic.

The number of ICU patients remains below the peak of 611 on May 10. The 411 patients currently in ICU care around the state is 67% of the May 10 peak.

Overall, Maryland’s nearly 8,000 staffed hospital beds are nearly 90% full.