Quantcast

Few incidents of voter intimidation or harassment reported in Md.

By: Capital News Service By Brenda Wintrode December 16, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — An election hotline and email account dedicated to receive complaints of voter intimidation and harassment in Maryland during the 2020 presidential election received few reports. Capital News Service through a Public Information Act request obtained records of 27 complaints received by the attorney general’s office reporting incidents of what callers and emailers suspected were ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo