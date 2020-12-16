Quantcast

First UM UCH frontline health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2020

Forty University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) frontline health care workers received COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines Wednesday as the organization begins the process of vaccinating team members. UM UCH received its first shipment of vaccine and is in the process of allocating doses across both UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and UM Harford Memorial Hospital, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo