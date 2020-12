Monarch Global Academy Laurel , a public contract school with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, named Kate Dreibelbis dean of students.

Dreibelbis is a strategic leader and behavioral specialist with experience supporting children with a wide range of behaviors.

