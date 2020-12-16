Lauren Mullin | Goodell DeVries

Lauren Mullin joined the medical malpractice practice group at Goodell DeVries as an associate.

Mullin defends hospitals, health care systems, and other providers in medical malpractice claims. She brings to her practice extensive experience working alongside the judiciary.

Prior to entering private practice, she was a Judicial Intern and later a Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable Stuart R. Berger of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. She also served as a judicial intern to Judge Michael A. DiPietro of the Baltimore City Circuit Court.

While in law school, Mullin served as staff editor of the University of Baltimore Law Review and was a research assistant for Professor Charles Tiefer. She was also a student attorney with the University of Baltimore Civil Advocacy Clinic. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law (J.D., magna cum laude, 2019) and the University of Maryland, College Park (Bachelor of Arts., 2016).

