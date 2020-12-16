Quantcast

Md. dispensary launches medical marijuana drive-thru

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2020

The Abingdon-based dispensary Rev Canna launched its drive-thru lane today to better protect patients, caregivers, and staff from the COVID-19 virus and make shopping easier. The process is similar to a prescription pick-up at a pharmacy drive thru. Cannabis patients can order their products online through the Rev Canna website and simply pull into the drive-thru once they ...

