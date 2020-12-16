Quantcast

High court agrees to hear NCAA athlete compensation case

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko December 16, 2020

WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than three decades, the Supreme Court will hear a case involving the NCAA and what it means to be a college athlete. The high court on Wednesday agreed to review a court decision in an antitrust lawsuit the NCAA has said blurred “the line between student-athletes and professionals" ...

