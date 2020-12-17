Quantcast

Building permits rise 6.2% in November, despite pandemic

By: Associated Press December 17, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing rose 6.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis. Housing starts rose 1.2%, and are 12.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, to an annualized rate of 1.547 million. That's a bit slower than October figures, when housing starts ...

