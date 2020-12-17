Jason Hardebeck | Healthworx

Healthworx hired Jason Hardebeck as its first entrepreneur-in-residence.

Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst, brings together venture capital, corporate development, commercialization and innovation functions that allow the company to create, co-create and invest in critical healthcare solutions.

As entrepreneur-in-residence for Healthworx, Hardebeck is responsible for identifying, validating and pursuing opportunities that will lead to the creation of new business opportunities under Healthworx and CareFirst.

Hardebeck has helped found and grow multiple nascent companies throughout his career. Hardebeck has six U.S. patents that list him as inventor. He created and founded WhoGlue, a social networking company he sold to Facebook in 2011. He co-founded the Foundery, an industrial-grade campus for makers in Baltimore.

Hardebeck also led the Maryland Business Council, a business advocacy group linking corporate partners and investors with tech entrepreneurs. There, he tackled issues such as how to foster innovation in a broader, traditional business world. He guided the Greater Baltimore Business Council’s evolution from a traditional membership model to a resource that focused on the unique opportunities and needs of the Baltimore community. In 2005, Gov. Robert Ehrlich appointed Hardebeck to serve as the state’s Entrepreneur-in-Residence.

Before joining the private sector, Hardebeck graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served as a nuclear-qualified Surface Warfare Officer in the Navy.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.